Open kitchen tour at KFC outlets

KFC invited a select few in Puducherry for a different ‘treat’ recently. ‘Open Kitchens’ initiative gave a first-hand experience of the cooking and hygiene practices undertaken inside KFC kitchens.

As part of KFC’s Open Kitchen programme, customers can walk-in at any KFC restaurant and ask for a guided kitchen tour to understand the multi-step process KFC follows right from marination, breading, frying to sanitization.

Customers can also witness the first hand experience that all vegetarian and non-vegetarian products at KFC are prepared separately – everything from the oil, utensils and ingredients are segregated.

Even the team members working in the veg section wear green aprons as against the red apron worn by those in the non-veg section.