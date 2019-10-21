Students take part in Mails Day celebration

Chennai: Over 50 students from Government School, Villivakkam participated in letter writing competition organised by Business Post Centre, Chennai recently.

The competition was conducted during Mails Day event as part of Postal Week celebration. This year letter writing competition was on theme ”Vision on India Post”.

The children were asked to write letters and post them in the letter box kept on the premises. First three best letters were selected and prizes were distributed by Superintendent of Railway Mail Service of Chennai Sorting Division M Anjana, a press release said.