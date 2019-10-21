The 2019 WOLA Human Rights Awards Ceremony and Benefit Gala

(AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

Analysis and Reports

6 Points in regards to the U.S.-Mexico Migration Agreement and also the Latest edge Apprehension Numbers

WOLA Podcast: The El Paso-Juarez Border

WOLA Documentary: 40 many years of Advocacy for Human Rights within the Americas

Statements and Pr Announcements

Ivan Marquez Rearming is really A call that is wake-up to completely Implement the Colombian Peace Accords have to be Escalated

Visa Imposed by Ecuador on Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Goes Against Overseas Human Rights responsibilities

Global and Civil Society Organizations Celebrate the achievements associated with the CICIG

Pathways Away From Crisis: Views from Venezuelan Civil Community

While the governmental, financial, and crisis that is social Venezuela deepens, civil culture companies are playing an essential part in resisting.

Thursday, 12 September 2019

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Global Center buy a bride online for Scholars

Protecting Peace: Progress and Challenges when it comes to Comprehensive utilization of the 2016 Colombia Peace Accords

The Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) cordially invites you to definitely: WOLA’s yearly Colombia Peace Conference a tad bit more than.

Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Holeman Lounge, The nationwide Press Club 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

Our objective would be to advance human being legal rights and justice that is social the Americas.

Our staff are leading professionals on Latin America

Matt Clausen

Matt Clausen is WOLA’s President. He brings to WOLA years of leadership expertise in the sector that is non-profit where he’s got built effective multi-sector engagement strategies that span across boundaries.

Geoff Thale

Vice President for Tools

Geoff Thale may be the Vice President for tools during the Washington workplace on Latin America (WOLA), a respected research and advocacy company advancing individual legal rights into the Americas. He follows trends that are hemispheric well as U.S. policy toward the spot,…

Adriana Beltran

Director for Citizen Protection

Adriana Beltran leads WOLA’s Citizen Security Program, centering on violence avoidance, and authorities and reform that is judicial Central America. As well as her work with resident safety, Ms. Beltran spent some time working extensively on peoples legal legal legal rights and arranged criminal activity, especially in…

Marguerite Rose Jimenez

Director for Cuba

Marguerite Rose Jimenez joined up with WOLA in 2016 as Director for Cuba having invested days gone by 12 years focusing on Cuba within NGOs, think tanks, academic organizations, and a lot of recently in the federal government.

Adam Isacson

Director for Defense Oversight

Adam Isacson spent some time working on protection, protection, and peacebuilding in Latin America since 1994. He now directs WOLA’s Defense Oversight system, which monitors U.S. cooperation with Latin America’s safety forces, and also other safety trends.

Maureen Meyer

Director for Mexico and Migrant Rights

Maureen Meyer directs WOLA’s Mexico system by having a special concentrate on analyzing U.S.-Mexico safety policies and their reference to arranged crime-related physical physical physical violence, corruption, and peoples liberties violations in Mexico. She encourages justice for individual legal rights violations in Mexico and also…

Gimena Sanchez-Garzoli

Director when it comes to Andes

Gimena Sanchez-Garzoli is the leading Colombia individual rights advocate during the Washington workplace on Latin America (WOLA). Ms. Sanchez is a specialist on peace and unlawful armed teams, internally displaced people, individual legal rights and cultural minority liberties. Her work has…

John Walsh

Director for Drug Policy in addition to Andes

John Walsh has coordinated WOLA’s Drug Policy system since 2003, in support of more humane and drug that is effective when you look at the Americas. Respected for their mix of careful policy analysis and effective advocacy, Mr. Walsh has helped establish WOLA as…

Jo-Marie Burt

Senior Fellow

Jo-Marie Burt is really a senior other at WOLA focusing on Peru. She shows science that is political George Mason University, where this woman is presently acting co-director associated with the Center for Global Studies. Her research centers on governmental physical violence and state energy,…

David Smilde

Senior Fellow

David Smilde is a fellow that is senior WOLA focusing on Venezuela. He could be the Charles A. and Leo M. Favrot Professor of Human Relations at Tulane University and moderates the WOLA Venezuela Politics and Human Rights web log. Their research concentrates…

Coletta Youngers

Senior Fellow

Coletta Youngers is just an expert that is leading worldwide medication control policy and medication policy associated developments in Latin America. She’s got over thirty many years of experience working on peoples liberties and governmental developments in the Andean Region and U.S. foreign…

Elizabeth Leeds

Senior Fellow

Elizabeth Leeds is a senior fellow advising WOLA’s focus on citizen protection and peoples legal rights in Brazil. She actually is a leading expert on police reform along with other problems of resident protection in Brazil, having carried out considerable research and industry work…