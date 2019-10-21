TN defeats Jharkhand in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Chennai: Tamilnadu registered a comprehensive ten-wicket victory against Jharkhanad in the Vinoo Mankad Under-19 trophy held at Gwalior, recently.

After winning the toss, TN decided to bowl first and dismissed Jharkhand for 179 in 43.5 overs. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who starred with the bat in the ongoing season, chipped in with the ball this time taking three wickets for 26 runs. For Jharkhand, Kumar Kushagra and Ankit Kumar scored fifties.

Chasing the total, opener Sai Sudarshan scored an unbeaten 102 and giving him company was fellow opener Vimal Khumar who scored a valuable 74 as the pair chased the total in just 35.2 overs to register a comprehensive victory.

Brief Scores:

Jharkhand (u19) 179 in 43.5 overs (Kumar Kushagra 59, Ankit Kumar 65, Pradosh Ranjan Paul three for 26) lost to Tamil Nadu (u19) 180 no loss in 35.2 overs (R Vimal Khumar 74 n.o, B Sai Sudharsan 102 n.o)