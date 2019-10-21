Vignesh shines with the ball for TN

Chennai: P Vignesh, representing Tamilnadu took an eight-wicket haul to help his side register an innings victory against Puducherry in the Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 three-day South Zone game held at Tirupur.

Batting first Tamilnadu scored 350 for the loss of six wickets in the first innings and riding on three wicket hauls from Vignesh, Akash Devkumar and Achyuth, TN restricted Puducherry to a paltry score of 81 all-out in their first innings, enforcing a follow-on. P Vignesh yet again starred with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul that skittled out Puducherry for yet another low score of 68. Tamilnadu won the game by 201 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 350 for 6 decl. in 109 overs beat CA of Pondicherry 81 all-out in 68.3 overs (CV Achyuth 3/14, Akash Devkumar 3/22, P Vignesh 3/11) and following-on 68 all-out in 49 overs (P Vignesh 5/20). Points: Tamil Nadu 7; CA of Pondicherry 0.