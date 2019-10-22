3,900 people treated for dengue in Tamilnadu

Chennai: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar today said 3,900 people are being treated for dengue in the State.

Addressing mediapersons, he asked people with symptoms of dengue to immediately approach the nearby government hospital and get themselves tested.

”Special teams of doctors are available in all government hospitals to treat dengue,” he said.

He added that the cases reported in Tamilnadu are far less compared to the National level.

A meeting to tackle the monsoon preparedness activities, communicable diseases and dengue control measures was held at the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre.

It is said that so far six patients have succumbed to the fever following which the government has stepped up prevention measures across the State.

Hospitals have been stocked with enough medicines, while health officers have been asked to closely watch the situation and take necessary steps.