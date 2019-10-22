As rains intensify, Tamilnadu govt jumps into action

Chennai: Tamilnadu and Puducherry are set to receive heavy rains due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal, said the Regional Meterological Centre today, even as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here to review precautionary measures and preparedness.

According to Met officials, the low pressure is formed in the region near North Tamilnadu and South Andhra Pradesh which is likely to bring heavy showers to the State. Fishermen have been given warning to not venture into the sea as the tides are predicted to be rough in Andhra.

Amid the heavy showers, the compound wall of Transport department’s depot in Ramanathapuram collapsed and more than 10 buses are said to be damaged. Schools in Ramanathapuram have been declared holiday.

It may be noted that the Met Department issued ‘red alert’ to parts of the State. Extremely heavy rains are expected to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, including the hilly areas of Nilgirs, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts.

According to an official communique, ”Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagapatinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts.”

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely to continue, heavy at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 and 24 deg Celsius, respectively.

Several parts in Chennai and suburbs today woke up to light showers that continued from last night. Due to which roadways took a hit and there were traffic jams reported in many places in the city.

Pamban and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district recorded the highest chief amount of rainfall with 18 cm, followed by Rameswaram and Thankachimadam with 17 cm and Karaikal, Pudukkottai, Arimalam and Arantangi with 11 cm.

In the neighbouring State of Kerala, the department has withdrawn red alert and has issued orange alert to Idukki and yellow alert to Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Waynad.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami has urged the Collectors of southern districts in the State to be prepared for the rains. He has instructed them to shift people living in low-lying areas to special camps.

The Chief Minister has told the officials to report to him on the impact of the Northeast monsoon immediately.