Atlas Copco unveils new compressors

Chennai: Atlas Copco announced that it has unveiled next-generation mining and water well compressors in Tiruchengode. The firm stated that it has set new standards in the portable air compressor segment with the launch of four compressors. A press release said, the XRH 1100 PLUS is a product tailor-made for specialized applications like water well drilling, foundation drilling, coal mining and blast-hole drilling.

Atlas Copco India Ltd, power equipment, general manager, Tony Van Herbruggen said, “The Southern part of India is the hub for water well compressors in India. Four new products launched in this exciting RACE with PACE event in Tirchengode is a testimony of our expertise in compressor technology and our continued focus on innovation.”