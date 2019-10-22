Bigil: Madras High Court allows Selvah to file fresh case

Chennai: The Madras High Court today granted permission to assistant director Selva to file a fresh appeal in plagiarism charge against Bigil filmmaker Atlee.

Selva, a member of the South Indian Film Writers’ Association, filed a plaint alleging that Atlee’s Bigil is based on his story, which he had registered with the union. He sought an injunction against the filming and release of the movie.

When the case came up for hearing in August, the counsels for AGS Entertainment Private Limited (the producer of the movie) and director Atlee argued that the petitioner did not have any basis to file a plaint and sought the court to dismiss the plea.

Delivering its judgement, the High Court today granted him permission to approach the court that hear such cases.