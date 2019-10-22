Daiwa all set for festive season

Chennai: With festive season ahead, Daiwa announced that it is committed to bring the latest technology to India at budgeted prices, begins its “Smart Utsav Offers” on its LED TVS, Smart TVs, Quantum Luminit TVs from 80cm (32) to 165cm (65). A press release said, the Diwali sale has already gone live, across the offline channel in India which includes 700+ touch-points across 200+ cities. The sale shall offer lucrative deals on specific Daiwa TVs along with the benefit of zero per cent Interest on EMI schemes with Bajaj Finserv, the release added.

Commenting on Smart Utsav Sale, founder Daiwa TV, Arjun Bajaj said, “We’re are delighted and excited to offer such massive discounts to the consumers. Adding value to this would be the zero per cent Interest on EMI which consumers can avail with Bajaj Finserv, exclusively with Daiwa Products. Apart from this we shall also run several bundled offers closer to Diwali.”