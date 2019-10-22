Four Points by Sheraton goes green

Chennai: Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram, has curated an exclusive ‘Go Green Diwali Hamper’ to bring in the festival of lights. Four Points by Sheraton team is engaging in practices that contributes to the environment.

Keeping the healthy lifestyle as theme, Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram has crafted an interesting concept of ‘Go Green Diwali Hamper’ with handpicked, sustainable and organic gifts that issue to add more excitement to the festive spirit.

The hampers have a perfect assortment of organic food items like organic jam, homemade cookies that are sure to tease your taste buds and one can enjoy them without any guilt feelings.

On the other hand, the hampers also include a ganesha idol, kute bag and money plant, which upholds the culture and tradition that signifies the true meaning of the festival. The Diwali hampers come in three categories ranging from Rs 999 to Rs 2999.