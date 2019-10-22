Income Tax raids: Kalki Bhagavan releases video message

Chennai: Close on the heels of Income-Tax (I-T) raids in places associated with him and following reports that his whereabouts are unknown, Vijay Kumar alias Kalki Bhagavan has released a video saying that he was very much present in the country.

Bhagavan and his wife Padmavati, founders of Oneness University, said in the video that they are available at their Nemam Ashram in Tamilnadu. They dismissed rumours which claimed they had fled the country.

Bhagavan informed that the couple were in good health. Thanking their followers for the support he received, he asked them not to worry about them.

”We have not left the country. We will continue helping those in need. We will not abandoned anything. We will emerge more powerful,” he said.

Oneness University has centres in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamilandu and in parts of North India. In the city, they runs 20 branches, including a main centre near Poonamallee. It is said that Kalik’s son Krishna and daughter-in-law Pritha now head the operations.