Kangana Ranaut in ‘Aadai’ Hindi remake

Amala Paul’s controversial film ‘Aadai‘, directed by Rathna Kumar, managed a good response at the box office. It won both bouquets and brickbats from critics.

The film was about a free-spirited girl named Kamini who gets the shock of her life when she wakes up and finds herself completely naked in an abandoned building after a wild-night party.

Buzz is that the film is going to remade in Bollywood and Mukesh Bhatt has acquired the remake rights. Sources say that popular actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy with Jayalalithaa’s biopic, has been roped in to feature in the Hindi remake.