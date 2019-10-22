Modern Bread has a new nutrition consultant

Chennai Modern Foods announced that it has partnered with Ryan Fernando as its in-house nutrition consultant for its health and wellness range. A press release said, to further make consumption nutritious for its consumers, Ryan Fernando will work closely with the brand to ensure that consumers diet from their loaves of Modern bread. The release added, Ryan is a celebrity sports nutritionist with clients that include two Guinness world record-holders, two Olympic medalists, cricketers, a host of south Indian film stars and CEOs.

“I am delighted to be a part of this wonderful association as I love educating people and teaching them about the science of nutrition. At Modern Breads, which is the perfect example of the amalgamation of both health and taste, my mission is to bring more people under the fold of eating right. I’m looking forward to this collaboration,” said Ryan.