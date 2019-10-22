Modi, Abhijit Banerjee hold extensive discussion on varied issues

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a “healthy and extensive” interaction on various subjects.

Abhijit, an India-born American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won Nobel in economics, jointly with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

“Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours,” Modi said in a tweet, sharing a picture of their meeting at his official residence.

While congratulating Abhijit for winning the prize, Union minister Piyush Goyal at a media briefing in Pune earlier this month, had described him as a “Left-leaning” person.

Goyal had also said Abhijit’s suggestion of a minimum income scheme was rejected by Indian voters and there was no need to “accept what he thinks”.