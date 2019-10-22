PM greets HM Shah on his 55th birthday

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended birthday greetings to BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as a hard working person who is playing an important role in keeping India secure. Born in then Bombay, Shah turned 55 today.

“Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, a hardworking, experienced and an able organisational person. While playing an important role in government, he is making a valuable contribution to make India stronger and safer,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.