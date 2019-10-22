Poorna in ZEE5 web series

Chennai: Actress Poorna, who was part of films like Savvarakathi and Adanga Maru, is making her debut in digital space.

The actress has been roped in to play the lead in a Tamil web series, which will be aired on ZEE5. Revealing the news on her social media page, the actress wrote , “Delighted to Cast in my First Ever Web Series and need all your blessings. I Cordially Invite you to the Launch of ZEE5 Original KANNAMOOCHI.”(sic)

Sources say that major portion of the series will be shot in a village near Kanchipuram district and it is touted to be a thriller.