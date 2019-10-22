Psycho teaser from 25 Oct

The teaser of Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Psycho will be out 25 October. It is directed by Mysskin.

The cast includes Aditi Rao Hyadri, Nithya Menen and director Ram in important roles.

Produced by Double Meaning Productions, Psycho has camera by Tanvir Mir. The film features music is composed by Ilayaraja.

After Psycho, Mysskin will be directing Thupparivalan 2, sequel to 2017 detective procedural Thupparivalan that starred Vishal and Prasanna in central roles. Produced by Vishal Film Factory, the film is currently under the stages of pre-production.