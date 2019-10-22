Rare chocolates to light up Deepavali

Since baking a cake for Bollywood celebrity Ranbir Kapoor’s 10th birthday, Pure X’tacy celebrates the successful completion of three decades of everything chocolate.

Led by home-maker Deepali Jindal, who has since managed to start two other companies, while working at a third, the growth of Pure X’tacy seems promising.

“Over our past, we’ve never needed marketing much, solely due to the word-of-mouth publicity we’ve received, which has constantly kept the brand busy. Three decades barely seemed like a lot of time, solely due to the fact that every item made was something we enjoyed curating for our customers, and consumers,” says Deepali.

From purchase orders ranging from corporates like BMW, Volvo and Porsche, to a small Diwali distribution order to the everyday household, Pure X’tacy has something to offer for everyone. Contact Deepali Jindal at 9840166413