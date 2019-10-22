Sowcar Janaki is back

Chennai: Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki is now part of director Kannan’s next directorial which has Santhanam essaying the lead hero. This is Sowcar Janaki’s 400th film. She will be portraying a hilarious role, says Kannan.

“Sowcar Janaki madam has her own style and will stand out in all her flicks. Everyone admired her comedy performance with Rajini sir in Thillu Mullu. In my film also she is playing a humorous character and the role is very crucial to the film.”

Anandraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Manohar are part of the movie. Tara Alisha Berry and Swathi Muppala are rumored to be Santa’s romantic pairs.