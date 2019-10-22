‘SWM by-laws in finalisation stage, once done fines will be imposed in Chennai’

Chennai: Since a long time now, garbage disposal has been a problem for the residents of Zone 12. With Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) practicing door-to-door collection, most of the cans are removed to facilitate the process. Despite doing so, several street corners are littered with all kinds of waste. Although the corporation has time and again emphasised on segregation, little has been done from the scratch.

GCC Zonal Officer S Ramamoorthi speaks to Nanganallur Talk about garbage collection, services to utilise and upcoming projects in solid waste management sector.

Excerpts from the interview

Q: Tell us about the garbage collection process in your zone.

A: The Corporation does door-to-door as it is easy for us to segregate the 150 metric tonne mixed waste on a daily basis. We use 210 tricycles and 25 battery-operated vehicles to collect from every household.

Q: Why do you think source segregation has not picked up momentum in Zone 12?

A: It has got to do with the attitude and habits of people. They do not seem to understand the complexity of the problem they are creating. All sorts of spoilt wet waste with dried ones are found if we open the garbage cover. Public should think from the shoes of the person who segregates it and is a daunting task.

Q: Has fining the residents worked out for segregation?

A: We have not started collecting fines for residents as the guidelines are not ready yet. We levy fines on commercial outlets. However, the SWM by-laws is in the finalisation stage, we will be imposing fines on the residents soon.

Q: What are the facilities available for managing the bio-degradable waste?

A: We have seven microcomposting centres in various places in the zone, burial grounds in Kannan Colony, Balakrishnapuram and Vanuvempettai and GST Road (opposite to Airport), to name a few. The work has been processed to dig in additional pits in a few places. The facilities generate 40 MT compost every day and centre for converting additional 10 MT will be coming up in the future.

Q: Tell us about the strategy you have in mind to effectively utilise the waste.

A: A new machine will soon be installed to handle green waste and tender coconut to extract the coir pith which can be used for agriculture. Inert materials like napkins and unusable clothes has to be incinerated, for which we have appealed to the Airport and DLF to provide using the CSR funds. The technology would be complying by the Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) norms. We are pushing to implement by next May.

Q: Several streets are littered with garbage. What measures are taken?

A: While the waste conservancy (sweeping) is done in full swing in the morning, it is selective in the night. I have deputed staff to ensure the problem is attended in the afternoon.

The corporation sells compost and residents can avail the service at the Zone 12 office by calling 9445191435/436/437 or 9445190012. For garbage-related complaints in zone 12, contact 9445190212.