10,940 special govt buses for Deepavali in Tamilnadu

Chennai: State Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar will inaugurate the special reservation bus counters for Deepavali at Puratchi Thalivar Dr MGR Bus Stand Koyambedu tomorrow.

According to an official press release, the special buses will be operated from Puratchi Thalavar Dr MGR Bus Stand CMBT, Madhavaram New Bus Stand, K K Nagar MTC Bus Stand, Arignar Anna Bus Stand, Tambaram-Sanatorium (MEPZ) and Tambaram Railway Station Bus Stand, Poonamallee Municipal Bus Stand, Poonamallee from 24 to 26 October.

In addition to 2,225 buses from the above said places to all district head quarters, special buses 4,265 will be operated from 24 to 26 October. Altogether 10,940 special buses will be operated for three days across Tamilnadu.

As like in last year, commuters those who wish to travel for more than 300 kms in special buses may reserve their tickets through website www.tnstc.in, www.redbus.in, www.Paytm.com, www.makemytrip.com, www.busindia.com and www.goibibo.com

Further, for the ease of public for reservation in addition to existing reservation counters, special reservation counters will be opened in CMBT Bus Stand-26, MEPZ (Tambaram Sanitorium)-2 special reservation counters and one reservation counter at Poonamallee Bus Stand and one special counter at Madhvaram Bus Stand. Totally 30 special reservation counters will start functioning from tomorrow, the releases said.

To avoid traffic congestion and ease the travel of public, the buses will be operated from Chennai at different destinations and public are requested to plan their journey accordingly.