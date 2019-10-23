American Express adds six lakhs merchant

Chennai: American Express has aggressively expanded its merchant coverage in India with over six lakhs new merchants.

According to vice president and head, global merchant services, American Express, Anurag Gupta, “It has been a continuous growth journey for us to match pace with the accelerated digital payments revolution in India. Building on our strong momentum from the past few years, we have enabled Amex Card acceptance in many new categories to displace cash spend.”

He added, “We are targeting sectors such as government payments, education and health care, to provide our Cardmembers even more places to use their cards and do business with more merchants.”