Apollo Hospitals organises panel discussion among college students

Chennai: Expressing concern about the growing prevalence of breast cancer, Apollo Hospitals vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy said, “In India, breast cancer has become the most common cancer in women and delayed diagnosis of the disease leads to a high mortality rate.”

In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apollo Hospitals Chennai organised a panel discussion session on the importance of ‘Early Detection of Breast Cancer’ among students at Stella Maris College here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Preetha Reddy said, “Apollo Hospitals is committed to empowering India with information about the invaluable merits of early detection of breast cancer, which makes it conquerable. Today, an unfortunate statistic is that almost every 13 minutes, a woman dies of breast cancer. As responsible country, India has to come together and usher positive change to make this statistic history.”

Apollo Hospitals managing director Suneeta Reddy said, “Women are integral to building stronger nations and we must encourage them live healthy so that they realise their fullest potential. It’s critical that early on, women become aware about reducing risk factors of breast cancer and also the importance of early detection of cancer. Students are change makers and we at Apollo Hospitals are keen to partner them in building a healthier India.”

Breast cancer conquers who were treated at Apollo Hospitals, shared their inspirational come back stories with the young women audience from Stella Maris College. Over 100 students actively participated in the discussion and clarified their doubts and the myths about breast cancer with the experts from Apollo Cancer Centre Chennai. Students also pledged to support the fight against breast cancer and showcased their art works and paintings based on the theme ‘Importance of Breast Cancer Awareness.’