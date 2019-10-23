Editorial: Crime beat

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, which released on Monday, has thrown light on various things. It said over 50 lakh cases of cognisable crimes were registered across the country in 2017 — an increase of 3.6 per cent from 2016 when 48 lakh FIRs were lodged.

Murder cases registered a decline of 5.9 per cent in 2017. As many as 28,653 killings were recorded in 2017, down from 30,450 in 2016, the NCRB report said. ‘Disputes’ (7,898 cases) were the motive in the maximum number of murder cases, followed by ‘personal vendetta or enmity’ (4,660) and ‘gain’ (2,103), it stated. Cases of kidnapping and abduction saw a nine per cent increase in 2017, with 95,893 cases registered against 88,008 in 2016.

”A total of 1,00,555 (23,814 male and 76,741 female) victims were reported kidnapped or abducted, out of which 56,622 (14,296 male and 42,326 female) victims were children and 43,933 (9,518 male and 34,415 female) victims were adults during 2017,” the data stated.

The NCRB data showed 9,89,071 cases of offences affecting the human body, including 1,42,794 cases of death by negligence and 86,001 of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, were registered.

It also said with registration of over three lakh FIRs, Uttar Pradesh topped the crime list in the country, followed by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi.

Overall, 30,62,579 cases were registered across the country in 2017, up from 29,75,711 in 2016 and 29,49,400 in 2015, according to the annual data. UP, also the most populous state, registered 3,10,084 cases during the year and had the highest share of 10.1 per cent in the country, it stated. The data showed an upward trend for straight third year in UP, which had recorded 2,82,171 cases in 2016 and 2,41,920 in 2015.

The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.

The annual crime data for 2017 has been released after a delay of more than a year. It’s time for all stakeholders including the Central and the State governments to take note of the report and initiate steps to bring down crimes.