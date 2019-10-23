HDFC conducts loan mela

Chennai: HDFC Bank Ltd successfully conducted Grameen Loan Mahotsava at Tirechengode. A press release said, over 4,000 people visited the loan melas to inquire about various loan products and banking facilities with more than 500 customers from 30 villages and towns including Rasipuram, Bhavani, Pallipalayam and Sangagiri availed loans and facilities from the bank.

“The launch of grameen loan mela is a continuation of the Bank’s effort to offer unparalleled convenience to its customers across products and services. The aim is to take banking products to the doorstep of every Indian. Grameen loan melas allow us to do that taking HDFC Bank’s entire range of products and services across the length and breadth of the country, particularly to rural India,” said group head, vehicle loans, HDFC Bank, Ashok Khanna. “We believe initiatives such as these will help fulfil the changing aspirations of customers in rural India, bring prosperity to their homes and boost the rural economy.”