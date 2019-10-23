Indian Terrain opens its twelfth EBO in Chennai

Chennai: Indian Terrain has launched its new store in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai recently. This is the brand’s twelfth exclusive brand outlet (EBO) in the city and 178th in the country. The new store offers customers a wide range of collection in men’s and boy’s apparels and accessories.

Speaking on the launch, managing director of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited, Charath Narsimhan said, “The city of Madras holds a special place in our hearts as the brand originated here. We are elated to add another store to Chennai’s style and fashion palette in an effort to strengthen our retail foot print in the city. The continued patronage from our customers has enabled our expansion in this lovely city. This existing catchment of customers in Chennai is indicative of their desire for a superior shopping experience.”

The store houses a collection that consists of styles in iconic khaki, indigos, flannels, stretch polos, linens, sweaters, jackets and textured sport coats and more.