Mettur dam reaches its full capacity

Chennai, Oct 23: Mettur dam today reached its full reservoir level (FRL) for the third time this year. Water inflow in the dam has increased from 16,239 cusec to 25,000 cusec and 22,500 cusec surplus water has been released this morning from Stanley reservoir in Salem.

Television reports state that 4,500 cusec surplus water has been released from Pathinankan Madhagu. According to the Public Works Department, the dam reached FRL on 7 and 24 September this year.

As the dam reached its FRL today for third time, flood alert was issued to the people residing on the banks of river Cauvery and low-lying zones in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore.

According to a release on Met Department’s website, moderate thunderstorm with lightening is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Puducherry today and fishermen have been asked not to venure out into sea.

Meanwhile, addressing press today, the Met Department officials stated that the low pressure in Bay of Bengal will move towards north and that the rain is likely to reduce in 24 hours.

The inflow in Bhavanisagar dam reduced to 8,500 cusec from 9,086 cusec. Officials state that 8,421 cusec water has been released. The water level of the dam is 102 feet and 30.3 TMC water is stored.