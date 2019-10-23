Mouthwatering sweets from SKS

Chennai: A collection of mouthwatering variety of ghee sweets in attractive tin boxes from the house of Sri Krishna Sweets (SKS) will be available for Deepavali.

An exclusive collection of special products like melting magic mysurpa, sonpapdi, laddu, badusha, Bombay halwa, athirasam, kaimuruku, Deepavali mixture, seedai, kara pori, kadalai mittai and kamarkattu

are there for takers, a press release said.

Moreover to celebrate Deepavali with much divinity a complimentary box consisting of Ganga water, Deepavali legiyam, vasanai podi and navaratna oil setting the tone for celebration of life in all its goodness will be available.

Deepavali Bakshanam will be available all Sri Krishna Sweets stores for sale on 25, 26 and 27 October. It is priced at Rs 625 inclusive of taxes.

Assorted sweets of cashew bites, cashew crumble are there in packs of 20 and 36. Also, Karupatti Katli and Kaju Katli are available in singles, 2, 9, 18, 36 and 72 pieces with hygienic packing.

‘Celebrating India’ is the latest initiative with a collection of 29 sweets from different States across India. Customers who wish to taste a sweet of any State can buy them separately and relish of their choice. There are sweets made of milk, cashew, ghee, assorted, dry fruit, karupatti and special gift box. There are varieties of kaaras and millet kaaras with range of delicacies. There are fresh flavours of traditional recipes with wide collection of pickles, pastes, powders, thokkus, ghee and combo mixes to cherish. Muralis food products are prepared with the old conventional recipes applying several new combinations, the release said.

For advance booking, contact 99400 92964, 99400 92936, 99405 01721, 97890 62840. Toll free number 1800 102 2343. Mail Id: [email protected] and website www.srikrishnasweets.com