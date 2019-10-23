SIDBI awards performers in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Chennai: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the apex financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), acknowledged the achievements of MSEs and recognized the efforts of lenders who have taken illustrative steps for easing access to finance in this sector.

Cabinet Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur graced the occasion. The awards ceremony was held in New Delhi.