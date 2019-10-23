Southern Railway launches new app ‘Rail Dhandora’

Chennai: In a bid to reduce usage of paper for day-to-day operations, the Information Technology Cell of Passenger Marketing Wing, Southern Railway released a new application called Rail Dhandora.

The Android app is for Railway employees and customers, who can use it in their day-to-day working and transactions with Railways.

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas launched the app here Tuesday in the presence of Principal Chief Commercial Manager Priamvada Viswanathan and Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Marketing, J Vinayan.

A press release said, all existing circulars and orders pertaining to ticketing, catering and various other amenities and services including freight and parcel services are now easy to search in table database. The entire commercial manual and commercial code are also available on the user’s fingertips. The app is available for download from Google Play Store. This will be very useful for the TTEs on the trains since passenger fare tables can be viewed offline also. Important general forms required for passengers like concessions as well as forms for employees such as leave application forms, PF application forms, travelling allowance forms, NOC for passport are available in the app, the release added.

Rail Dhandora is the fourth project developed by the IT Cell of Southern Railway Commercial Department. The earlier apps developed were for Passenger Census, the Rail Partner App and the Portable Ticketing System known as P-UTS currently under trial.