Stable Goa take on rebuilt Chennaiyin FC

Goa: Last year’s finalists FC Goa are set to kickstart their 2019-20 Hero Indian Super League campaign against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Wednesday.

FC Goa, last year’s runner-up will look to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom in the ISL last time around. However, after a summer of rebuilding, Chennaiyin will be eager to prove that the last season was just an aberration.

Interestingly, both managers – Sergio Lobera and John Gregory – are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin. As expected, FC Goa have an aura of stability around them, with most of their key players, international and domestic, staying with them. The likes of Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia are all into their third season too with the Gaurs.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, have undergone a rebuild after the shambles of last season. John Gregory has completely revamped his foreign contingent bar Eli Sabia and has brought in six new foreigners. Even the Indian contingent has seen some changes, with the likes of Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali coming into the side.

Goa will be favourites at home but fortunately for Chennaiyin, the hosts will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh who controls the tempo for the team, after the red card he picked up in last year’s final against Bengaluru FC. Gregory will hope that his ‘re-jigged’ team can summon the spirit of 2017-18 season and start the season on a positive note. For Lobera, this season will be all about finally getting their hands on the elusive ISL trophy