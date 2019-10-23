TN govt docs to go on strike from tomorrow in Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) today held a general body meeting and said that they are going to organise a strike from 24 to 29 October at Madras Medical College demanding wage hike on par with Central government doctors.

The meeting that saw over 600 doctors participating unanimously agreed for the strike.

On State government failing to address their demand, the association plans to organise a ‘mass strike’ for 48 hours continuously on 30 and 31 October.

Addressing media, TNGDA secretary Dr Chandrasekar said, “Although the strike will happen, the doctors who attend emergency and dengue cases will not be involved in it.”