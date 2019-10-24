AIADMK heads towards victory in Nanguneri, Vikravandi

Chennai: Deepavali arrived early for those in the AIADMK, so to speak, as the ruling party established early leads during the counting of votes polled in the by-elections to two Assembly seats Nanguneri and Vikravandi today.

The counting, which began amid tight security at 8 am, was progressing smoothly and going by the initial trends, the AIADMK was poised to wrest both the seats, which the party leaders see as the reflection of the performance of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami led government.

After nine rounds of counting, M R Muthamizhselvan (AIADMK) has established a lead of more than 19,000 votes, having polled 51,786 votes, over his DMK rival N Pugazhedi (31,859 votes) in Vikravandi.

In Nanguneri, after four rounds of counting, V Narayanan (AIADMK), who had polled 14,168 votes so far, was leading by a margin of 4,393 votes over his Congress rival Ruby Manoharan, who had so far polled 9,775 votes.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidates were trailing a distant third in both the Assembly segments. Following this, AIADMK cadres started celebrations at the party headquarters and other parts of the State.

Going by the trends, it was a serious set back for the main opposition DMK, which had been consistently stating that the outcome of the by-polls would be a precursor to the next Assembly elections due in May 2021.

As the trends gave AIADMK the edge over the DMK, it was celebration time for the ruling party cadres, who thronged the AIADMK party office in the city. Jubilant party workers, including women, carrying AIADMK flags, hailed former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, danced to the beating of drums, burst crackers and distributed sweets to the cadres.

Vikravandi registered a record 84.36 per cent turn out during Monday’s polling, while Nanguneri recorded 66.35 per cent.

The Vikravandi seat fell vacant following the death of DMK MLA K Rathamani in June, while the by-poll to Nanguneri was caused following the resignation of Congress MLA H Vasantha Kumar after his election to the Lok Sabha. With the AIADMK enjoying the requisite numbers, the by-poll outcome would not have any impact on the stability of the AIADMK regime nor it would help the DMK-led front.

Certainly, a win would allow the victorious camp to boast of something and going by the trend the strength of the AIADMK in the 234-member Assembly is poised to increase to 125 MLAs from the present 123, including the Speaker.

The DMK has 100 Legislators, its ally Congress (7) and IUML (one), besides an Independent.

Civic polls in December: Panneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam today said the election results show that people are with AIADMK. He further said the local body polls will be held in December.