Akshara Reddy: Happy to win Miss Super Globe title

Akshara Reddy from Chennai has won the Miss Super Globe World 2019, an international beauty pageant which held in Dubai recently where participants from 22 countries competed for the title. She also won sub titles like Miss Beautiful Smile and Miss Glowing Skin.

Speaking about her experience, she says ,”Its an unforgettable experience with all the contestants from all over the world and extremely tough competition since the contestants all were not only just models they were all beauty pagent winners from their respective countries. Competing with them was very very challenging as most of the models were above 6 feet.”

When asked about her ambition, she said, “It has always been my dream not only just to own a crown but to represent my country on an international platform and winning Miss Super Globe World is a dream come true.”