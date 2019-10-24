‘Being a versatile actor is huge motivation’

“I have strived to be recognised as a versatile performer,” says Ranveer Singh on being one of the most loved actors of our generation. Ranveer’s best work that catapulted him to huge acclaim are Band Baaja Baarat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, among others and has the biggest line up of movies in 2020.

From Kabir Khan’s 83 to Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Karan Johar’s Takht, the actor is at the peak of his game today.

He says the tag of being the most versatile actor of the country is a huge motivation for him. “I attach value to characterisation. I’ve strived to be recognised as a versatile performer from the beginning. I have played a variety of characters and emotional beats, and recognition is coming my way now more than ever before. Fans have been able to see diverse characters such as Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat), Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao (Simmba) and Murad (Gully Boy), all in a span of 14 months. I hope to continue this way,” he says.