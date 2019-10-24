‘Bigil’ gets Twitter emoji

Chennai: Actor Vijay’s Bigil became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji. The movie is directed by Atlee. Remember Atlee-Vijay’s Mersal too got an emoji before. Two other Tamil films to have emojis on Twitter were Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Suriya’s NGK.

Bigil, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles, features Vijay in dual roles of a father and a son. As the father, Vijay will be seen in a gangster avatar, while he plays the coach of a women’s football team as the son.

Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has been dubbed in Telugu as Whistle. The movie will hit the screens tomorrow.