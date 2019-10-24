By-polls: Historic victory, says Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the party’s by-poll win in Vikravandi and Nanguneri as a historical victory.

Speaking to mediapersons at the AIADMK headquarters today, he said this victory is a reflection of people’s confidence on the party and the government.

”Both these constituencies were won by the opposition parties during the 2016 election and now the AIADMK has emerged victorious which shows that people are with us. Opposition leader M K Stalin made false promises during the Lok Sabha polls and the simultaneously held by-elections making their alliance win. But now people have realised their lies,” he added.

Palaniswami also thanked AIADMK and its alliance party leaders and cadres for their hardwork during the campaign. He said if the charges on DMK grabbing ‘panchami’ land for Anna Arivalayam and Murasoli are found true, appropriate action will be taken.