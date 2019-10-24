Change in bus route service for Deepavali, MTC to run feeder services

Chennai: To avoid traffic congestion during Deepavali festival, the authorities have made certain changes in out station going buses from 24 to 26 October.

According to an official press release, reservation buses from CMBT, Koyambedu will ply via Maduravoyal, Poonamallee, Nazarathpet, Outer Ring Road, Vandalur instead of Tambaram, Perungalathur to reach temporary bus stand at Urapakkam.

The reserved passengers with boarding point at Tambaram and Perungalathur are requested to board concerned buses at Urapakkam temporary bus stop instead of Tambaram and Perungalathur at the boarding time mentioned.

All Tamilnadu and APSRTC buses to Andhra Pradesh via Redhills will depart from the Madhavaram New Bus stand. Similarly, all buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via ECR will depart from K K Nagar MTC Bus Stand.

All buses bound for Kumbakonam and Thanjavur via Tindivanam, will depart from Arignar Anna Bus Stand, Tambaram-Sanatorium (MEPZ).

Similary, all buses bound for Thiruvannamalai via Tindivanam and Madurandhagam, Polur, Chetpet, Vandavasi and Gingee and all buses for Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram, Kaattumannar Koil and buses bound for Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram via Tindivanam will depart from Tambaram Railway Station Bus Stand.

Buses bound to Kancheepuram, Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, Hosur, Chithor and Thirupathi via Tiruttani will depart from Poonamallee Bus Stand.

Operation of buses to various places other than mentioned above will be operated from CMBT, Koyambedu as usual.

To avoid traffic congestion, cars and other light vehicle travellers are requested to avoid the route via Tambaram, Perungalathur by taking diversion via Tirukazhukundam- Chengalpattu / Sriperumbudur-Chengalpattu.

Feeder services will be operated by MTC to all the above tempory bus stands.

For enquiry and complaints, passengers can contact 94450 14450 or 24X3 control room at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Stand Koyambedu.