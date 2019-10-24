Delhi HC seeks ED response on Chidambaram bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea of senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media money-laundering case.

Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the ED on the bail application and asked the agency to file its reply within a week. The court fixed the matter for further hearing on 4 November.

Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media corruption case, is under the ED’s custody that ends today.