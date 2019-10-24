Dev Patel speaks about ‘Hotel Mumbai’

Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel says Hotel Mumbai is a tale of humanity and unlikely heroes, and that’s what makes it special.

Hotel Mumbai is based on the true story of the 26/11 terrorist attack at Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Mumbai, in 2008.

“The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity,” Dev Patel said.

“And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them,” he added.

The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment’s project is set to hit the screens in India on 29 November. Directed by Anthony Maras, the film also stars Anupam Kher and Armie Hammer.