Forever New appoints Diana Penty as its brand ambassador

Forever New has appointed model and actor Diana Penty as its brand ambassador in India. Commenting on the announcement Diana said, “It feels great to be associated with a brand like Forever New that stands for eternal beauty and confidence, and is the perfect representation of a modern woman. What’s even more exciting is that the brand’s aesthetic is synonymous to my personal style – classic, elegant and understated. You know you’ll always be well turned out in Forever New! I am happy to be a part of the Forever New family and look forward to our association ahead.”

Dhruv Bogra of Forever New India, said, “We are confident about this association. The brand has grown significantly in the Indian market and having an accomplished artiste and celebrity like Diana Penty on board will enable us to create greater awareness amongst our customer base and build brand saliency. While our global sensibility resonates exceptionally well with our customers, it is fantastic to have Diana, a wonderful person and celebrity embracing the brand. She shares our values, is an avid shopper at Forever New and an admirer of the brand!”