‘Kaithi is a commercial entertainer’ : Karthi

Chennai: Kaithi is an experimental film. There is no heroine or comedian. But still, it will be a commercial flick that will entertain audience, says actor Karthi.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is an action thriller that also has Ramana, Anjadhey fame Naren and George Mariyaan, in pivotal roles. This prison break drama, shot in and around Tirunelveli and Chennai, has music by Sam CS and camera work by Sathyan Sooryan. It is produced by Dream Warriors.

In a chat with News Today, Karthi, says, ”Its an ambitious project. While I was working as an assistant director, I had aspired to make a few films. Kaithi falls under that category. I’d not say I’m the hero, but one of the main characters. It is more of a multi-starrer.”

Excerpts from his interview:

Q: You have a Deepavali release. How are your feeling?

A: I am happy to have my movie hitting the screens on a festive day. It is always a special feel for any actor. It will have a memory value. People will recollect later that they saw this movie on a special day. Kaithi is an experimental movie. We have given our best and everything has come good.

Q: What made you accept a movie that has no heroine?

A: It has lot of new ideas. But a commercial entertainer on the whole. It will satisfy the tastes of audience. The story doesn’t need a heroine or comedian. The whole story happens in just four hours.

Q: You shot in nights for Kaithi…

A: We would commence shoot for the movie after dark. All through it is action-packed. By 3 am, you will feel the pain in your body. I should not say it was easy. But at the same time, it was not difficult as one would think.

Q: How did you prepare for action scenes in Kaithi?

A: Safety is always important. An injury would prove costly. The likes of MGR and Vijayakanth sustained lots of injuries while shooting stunt scenes. Actor Babu’s career took a halt after he met with an accident during the making of En Uyir Thozhan. Thanks to technological advancement, we have lots of safety mechanisms in place today. We always had an ambulance ready at the shooting spot.

Q: How was it to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

A: He is a wonderful filmmaker. Very creative. He is passionate to experiment on screen. His love for cinema is infectious.

Q: On running race with Bigil for this Deepavali?

A: Kaithi has created an expectation among audience after its trailer was out. After Lokesh Kanagaraj signed a movie with Vijay, the expectations have doubled up.

Q: On teaming up with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan?

A: It is a wonderful project. I feel thrilled to act in Mani Ratnam’s film again after Kaatru Veliyidai. Ponniyin Selvan is a multi-starrer and I am eager to start shooting for the project.