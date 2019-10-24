Sibi Sathyaraj’s movie titled ‘Kabadadaari’

Sibi Sathyaraj and director Pradeep are coming together again for a movie, which will also feature actress Nandita Das in the female lead.

The makers have now revealed that the film has been titled Kabadadaari and they will begin shooting for it from 1 November.

Says Pradeep, “Choosing a title for a subject like this was quite challenging. We wanted it to be quirky as well as that pure Tamil touch. Finally, we zeroed in on Kabadadaari.”

Produced by Lalitha Dhananjayan for Creative Entertainers and Distributors, the film also has Nassar, Jayaprakash, Satish Kumar and Mayilsamy in pivotal roles. The story is penned by M Hemanth Rao and John Mahendran along with G Dhananjayan, who is taking care of screenplay adaptation and dialogues.