Mumbai: Audi launched the new Audi A6 in India. The model is equipped with a powerful and peppy 2.0L TFSI engine and generates 180kW (245 hp) and 370 Nm of torque propelling the car from 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds.

Captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli with head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon with the new Audi A6 launched in Mumbai. A blend of design, digitalization, comfort and sportiness, the new Audi A6 is priced at Rs 54,20,000 onwards.