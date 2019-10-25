CB-CID to examine finger print of 4,250 NEET students

Chennai: The Crime-Branch CID which is investigating the NEET impersonation case has received the thumb impression of 4,250 students who bagged MBBS seats after clearing the entrance exam this year.

According to sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the Madras High Court that thumb impressions of students were sent to the CB-CID for further probe. It is said that the thumb impressions would be compared with those obtained during admission to medical courses to find out if there was any mismatch.

It may be noted that, the court had on 16 October directed the NTA to send all details, including thumb impressions, to the CB-CID and file a compliance report.

A week ago, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted conditional bail to K V Udit Surya, a medico who is accused of NEET impersonation.

He was the first student to be arrested for using a proxy to write the NEET exam for him. He was booked along with his father Venkatesan, a doctor at Government Stanley Hospital. However, Venkatesan’s bail plea was dismissed.

CB-CID found other students including Praveen of SRM Medical college and his father Saravanan, owner of a travel company, Rahul of Balaji Medical college and his father Davis, a sub-contractor for laying internet cables and Abirami of Sai Satya Medical College, allegedly involved in the same fraud.

CB-CID also arrested Shafi, an alleged fake doctor from Vaniyambadi, as one of the main accused who introduced a broker Rasheed to the other parents. His son Irfan had allegedly used an imposter to clear the NEET exam for him.