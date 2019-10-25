Shayaan stars for St John’s

Chennai: Shayaan’s 55 not out coupled with his heroics with the ball as he picked two wickets in six overs for just six runs helped St. John’s Public School defeat Sunshine School by one wicket in the Young Talents – Grand Sports Trophy Under – 16 Inter-Schools Cricket Tournament held at Reddy’s Cricket Ground here, Thursday.

Batting first, Sunshine School managed only 90 runs, losing all the wickets in 29.3 overs. Chasing the low score, St John’s too struggled to get going but Shayaan’s fifty helped his team get over

the line with one wicket to spare.

Brief Scores :

Sunshine School 90 All out in 29.3 Overs (M. Gireeshvar 38, Pratham 3, Sukesh ram 3 for 26, Shayaan 2 for 6, Md. Affan 2 for 12) Lost to St. John’s public school 91 For 9 in 29. 1 Overs (Shayaan 55, Harshad 2 for 15, Sabareesh Karthik 2 for 7 )