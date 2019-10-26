Editorial: Welcome inclusion

Sanju Samson is finally back in Team India after a four-year gap. He played his sole match for India — a T20 — in July 2015 when a second-string team toured Zimbabwe. He was 19 then. Since that high, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been dropped from the Kerala team on disciplinary grounds. He has not been consistent enough, has had fitness issues but every now and then, he came up with an innings befitting his rich batting talent.

However his unbeaten 212 — the highest individual score in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy recently, brought him back to Team India. It has been a roller-coaster ride for him. Sanju samson said, “If you have a very safe and easy career there are very less things you will learn. I have learnt a lot in the last four to five years. If you have failed a lot of times then you know how to rise up and how to succeed. I have failed a lot of times in my life so I know how to stand up and perform. That has been a blessing.”

Many including the great Rahul Dravid rated Samson highly but inconsistency went against him. The resurgence of Dinesh Karthik and the emergence of Rishabh Pant also played a part in him being out of India’s limited-overs set-up in the last two years. With Kohli being rested from the T20 series against Bangladesh, Samson is likely to play as a specialist batsman with Pant standing behind the stumps.