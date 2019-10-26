Tight security for safe Deepavali

Chennai: The city police department is on its toes, taking various measures to ensure a safe Deepavali.

Additional forces have been deployed at busy locations and shopping hubs. According to sources, 2,000 police personnel have been posted at various places including Usman Road, Ranganathan Street, Purasawalkam, Washermenpet, CMBT, Velacheri, Parry’s Corner and Island Grounds.

Police have also asked the public to be alert about incidents of pick-pockets and chain-snatchers.

”Last evening, there were traffic snarls at various places as people left for their natives places. The situation may continue today and tomorrow,” a police source said. It is said that Fire and Rescue vehicles from other

districts have arrived in the city.

”The vehicles will be parked at major bus stops and near crowded areas. The plan is to have one vehicle every half kilometer. The fire tenders will be sent back only by Monday noon,” the police source said.

With 1250 fire personnel across 39 fire stations, the department has identified 13 sensitive locations prone to mishaps. Around 50 Metrowater tanks will be on standby. Police source said, they will also be screening the crowds at shopping areas using CCTV.

In T Nagar alone, the shopping areas have 1096 CCTV cameras and an additional 50 new cameras have been added in Usman Road and Ranganathan Street. Drones and body worn cameras will also be used to monitor the crowds.