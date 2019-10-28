27 mishaps in Chennai on Deepavali

Chennai: The Fire and Rescue Services department today said that the Deepavali festivities went on in the city without any major mishaps being reported.

The number of emergency calls made to the control room was reported at an all time low.

According to sources, 43 calls were received in total, out of which the Deepavali related mishaps were just 27. In the city, many stations did not even get any emergency calls.

Most of the mishaps were caused by rocket crackers. At Madippakam, a thatched hut in the terrace of a house caught fire after a rocket fell on it. Similarly, another rocket set a pile of garbage on fire.

The other calls were minor incidents of a vehicle catching fire, a transformer fire and a LPG mishap. Sources said, over 100 calls were received last year.